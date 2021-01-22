Former Browns tackle Tony Jones passes away at 54

3 Dec 1995: Tackle Tony Jones #66 of the Cleveland Browns tries to keep defensive end Leslie O’Neal #91 of the San Diego Chargers far away from his quarterback at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Browns 31-13. Man

(WJW) Former Cleveland Browns tackle Tony Jones has passed away at age 54.

The Denver Broncos announced his death on Friday.

Jones, a 13-year NFL veteran, began his career in Cleveland as an undrafted agent out of Western Carolina. He spent eight seasons in Cleveland (1988-1995) and was a second-team All-Pro in 1994.

Jones spent the 1996 season with the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Broncos.

He played four seasons with Denver (1997-2000) and served as the team’s right tackle during their first world championship season in 1997.

He started in 174 of his 184 career games and was named a member of the Broncos’ Top 100 team in 2019. Jones was also a two-time Super Bowl Champion.

