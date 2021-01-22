Former Browns tackle Tony Jones passes away at 54

3 Dec 1995: Tackle Tony Jones #66 of the Cleveland Browns tries to keep defensive end Leslie O’Neal #91 of the San Diego Chargers far away from his quarterback at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Browns 31-13. Man

(WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns tackle Tony Jones has passed away at age 54.

The Denver Broncos announced his death on Friday.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Broncos OL & two-time Super Bowl champion Tony “T-Bone” Jones.



Jones, a 13-year NFL veteran, began his career in Cleveland as an undrafted agent out of Western Carolina. He spent eight seasons in Cleveland (1988-1995) and was a second-team All-Pro in 1994.

Jones spent the 1996 season with the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Broncos.

Sorry to see that Tony Jones passed away at the young age of 54. The former Browns lineman (88-95) went on to win two Super Bowls with the Broncos after he spent 96 in Balt.. Great guy!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/e9QwTXctEu — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) January 23, 2021

He played four seasons with Denver (1997-2000) and served as the team’s right tackle during their first world championship season in 1997.

Terribly sad news today, Tony was a great teammate and wonderful man. Always dressed to the nines and always smiling. Lisa and I send love and peace to his family. pic.twitter.com/qfdgvJUS2s — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) January 22, 2021

He started in 174 of his 184 career games and was named a member of the Broncos’ Top 100 team in 2019. Jones was also a two-time Super Bowl Champion.