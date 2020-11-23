Former Browns running back gives prediction on Cleveland’s season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns (7-3) now have their best record since 1994.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt says if they keep playing as they have been, the team is looking at a ten or eleven win season.

Sunday, the Browns defense served up misery to Eagles QB Carson Wentz, with a pick-six, a safety, and five sacks.

Running back Nick Chubb had another 100-yard rushing game.

RB Kareem Hunt flew into the end zone over Eagles linemen.

The Browns played like they were enjoying a game of backyard football and sent the Eagles (3-6-1) home with some soul searching to do about what went so wrong.

Cleveland is now second in the AFC North, behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0).

There are six games left this season.

“If they play 500, that’s ten wins. If they play a little better, that’s 11,” Pruitt said on FOX 8 Monday.

The Browns head to Jacksonville next week to face the Jaguars (1-9).