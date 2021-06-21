Former Browns player Carl Nassib comes out as gay, making NFL history

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(WJW) — A former Cleveland Browns player took to Instagram today to share personal news, making some NFL history along the way.

From his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now,” Nassib said in the video. “But finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Browns in the third round back in 2016, and now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” the athlete said in the video. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.”

He also announced plans to donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth in this country.

The first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL was Michael Sam, back in 2014, although he retired from the league one year later and did not play in a game.

