Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was with the Browns from 1978 to 1993. Known for his durability, he played in 278 games and logged more than 1,500 tackles.

In 2019, he was welcomed into the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor while his son, Clay Matthews III, was in town with the Rams.

Matthews was a nominee to the hall of fame in 2020.

The 2021 modern-era player finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers Ronde Barber , Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tony Boselli , Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) LeRoy Butler , Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers Alan Faneca , Guard –1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

, Guard –1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals Torry Holt , Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Calvin Johnson , Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

, Wide Receiver – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions John Lynch , Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

, Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos Peyton Manning , Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos

, Quarterback – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserve 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos Clay Matthews Jr. , Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons

, Linebacker – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons Sam Mills , Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers Richard Seymour , Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders Zach Thomas , Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys Reggie Wayne , Wide Receiver –2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

, Wide Receiver –2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers

