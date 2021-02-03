Former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW)– Former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family announced in a statement on Wednesday.
Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. His family said he is in stable condition.
“As a family, we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other… one play at a time,” said Pat Schottenheimer, his wife.
Schottenheimer was the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns before becoming the head coach. He spent eight years with the organization.
He went on to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Redskins and the San Diego Chargers.