Former batboy sues Omar Vizquel alleging sexual harassment

Detroit Tigers first base coach Omar Vizquel peers into the stands while watching an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets from the dugout Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop and former Cleveland Indians player Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.

The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Vizquel was a shortstop for the Indians from 1994-2004.