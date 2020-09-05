FNTD Game of the Week: North Olmsted Eagles top North Ridgeville Rangers; 28-0

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — North Ridgeville is getting a jump on senior night honoring the cheerleaders, band, and football players’ families tonight.

And the Rangers are geared up to be the part of Friday Night Touchdown’s Game of the Week. But it was the Eagles who would dominate the evening.

Quarterback Anthony Guercio a 12-yard keeper around the right edge and into the Endzone put the Eagles up 14 zip first half.

In the second-half, Kayden Masterson’s pass was picked off by number five Jared Kelly. But there was a flag on the play, the touchdown was called back but the Eagles retain possession.

Anthony Guercio took it right to the edge and nearly put it in the Endzone. The Eagles had to settle for it on the 1-yard line. Next play, Anthony scored a touchdown and puts the Eagles up 21 to nothing.

In the end, it was North Olmsted’s night with the Eagles topping Ridgeville 28 to nothing.

