Five games left: How many will the Cleveland Browns win?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have five games left in the regular season.

Two of those games are at home, and they’re big ones.

The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) in a Monday Night Football matchup on December 14.

They close the regular season hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) who remain unbeaten on the season.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt believes those are the toughest two games left on the schedule, and he predicts Cleveland will win at least one of them.

Pruitt expects the Browns will win at least two more games this season.

The Browns are now 8-3 after ending up on top in a very close game with the 1-10 Jaguars Sunday.

Cleveland squeaked it out 27-25.

“We won a game we should have won,” Pruitt said on FOX 8 Monday morning.

The Browns are now headed to Nashville to play the 8-3 Titans, the AFC South division leader.

DE Myles Garrett has missed the last two games due to a COVID designation, and Pruitt says the Browns will need him back and ready to go to face the Titans.

Garrett’s status for the game has not been updated.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. in Nashville.