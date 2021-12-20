Five Cleveland Browns selected to Pro Bowl

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns have five players named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Defensive end Myles Garrett and guard Joel Bitonio are starters, while running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller and cornerback Denzel Ward are reserves. It’s the third Pro Bowl for Garrett and the fourth for Bitonio.

It’s the most Pro Bowl selections for the Browns since they had six in 2013.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will be alternates.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

