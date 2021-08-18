FirstEnergy Stadium to host US Women’s National Team

Bronze medallist USA’s forward Megan Rapinoe (C) smiles during the victory ceremony after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s final football match at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on August 6, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Haslam Sports Group with U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that FirstEnergy Stadium will host the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for its first match following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

USWNT took home a bronze in Tokyo.

They’ll play Paraguay in Cleveland on Thursday, September 16.

FirstEnergy Stadium is hosting the @USWNT against Paraguay! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kgkTUqj0ua — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2021

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 27.

Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket holders, as well as people who placed a deposit on the Browns’ Waitlist, will receive special access to a presale on August 25.

Tickets will be available at near full capacity.