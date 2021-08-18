FirstEnergy Stadium to host US Women’s National Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Haslam Sports Group with U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that FirstEnergy Stadium will host the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for its first match following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
USWNT took home a bronze in Tokyo.
They’ll play Paraguay in Cleveland on Thursday, September 16.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 27.
Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket holders, as well as people who placed a deposit on the Browns’ Waitlist, will receive special access to a presale on August 25.
Tickets will be available at near full capacity.