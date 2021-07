Browns 2021 First Round pick Greg Newsome II tours the Berea Facility on April 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are officially bringing their rookies into the fold.

FOX 8’s John Telich confirmed that cornerback Greg Newsome II, the team’s first-round draft pick, has signed to a four-year deal, while third-round pick Anthony Schwartz, a wide receiver, is also on board.

Can confirm @AdamSchefter report that Greg Newsome has agreed to 4 year deal. @Browns @fox8news Reporting day for rookies — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) July 24, 2021

Can also confirm Anthony Schwartz has signed. @Browns @fox8news All rookies in the fold . — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) July 24, 2021

The Browns start the 2021-2022 season in Kansas City come Sept. 12.