Final game: Browns close season with 21-16 win over Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum got his second win filling in for Baker Mayfield as the Cleveland Browns ended their dismal season with a 21-16 win over the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenum threw touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton as the Browns (8-9) completed a sweep of the surprising AFC North champion Bengals.

D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 114 yards.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates a 26-yard touchdown with offensive tackle James Hudson (66) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips celebrates sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

The Bengals (10-7) played backups, with QB Joe Burrow staying in Cincinnati getting treatment on a sore right knee so he’s ready for the playoffs next week.