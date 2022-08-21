CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday’s preseason game – the first time on their home turf since last season.

The 1 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium won’t feature many familiar faces – no Jacoby Brissett or Deshaun Watson – but instead the Browns offense will be led by Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

Both the Browns and the Eagles are resting the majority of their starters for the preseason game.

“It’s a great opportunity. We’re not playing starters but we’re playing a lot of guys that are fighting for their football lives so to speak,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. “Excited to see those guys go out and perform.”

Browns fans and players finally got some answers this week as the NFL announced Watson would be suspended for 11 games for sexual misconduct. The potential suspension had been looming over the team with questions about whether one of the most expensive contracts in NFL history would pay off or whether Watson would be playing at all.

Brissett is going to be the starter through November.

Here’s the regular season schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m. on FOX

Here are the remaining games with Watson potentially on the active roster.

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 18: Jan 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD