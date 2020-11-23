Fans still allowed at FirstEnergy Stadium for Browns game, despite stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of screaming football fans watched Sunday’s Browns game inside FirstEnergy Stadium, despite a local stay-at-home advisory for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

“I like being here, I’m here to watch football,” said young Browns fan, Rynell Taylor, Jr.

“Minimum crowd, but at the end of the day, we’re here to play football, the season still going, COVID restrictions, but hey, we here man … Dawg Pound,” said his father, Rynell Taylor, Sr.

Cleveland football fans braved the weather and the surging coronavirus pandemic Sunday to watch the Browns beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Up to 12,000 fans were allowed to attend the game. Due to statewide limits on stadium capacity, thousands more were forced to watch from home.

“I’m grateful to be able to be here for this little bit of time anyhow,” said another Browns fan.

Also attending the game … lots of Eagles fans, who traveled to Cleveland from Pennsylvania.

“I’m glad that it’s not a full stadium, but I think with wearing masks and staying six feet apart, I think we’ll be OK,” said Eagles fan Natalie Martinez.

“We’re actually sitting all the way up, so it’ll probably be just us two, but you know what, it’s good to see fans out here, I think they’re doing a pretty good job with everything so far,” said Eagles fan Noam Cohen.

“I want to remind everybody how important it is that everybody wear a mask at all times at the stadium, we all have a role in keeping each other safe,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in a PSA released by the team Saturday.

In a statement about still allowing fans into the game, Cleveland officials said, they were also reminding fans to wear masks and stay six feet apart inside the stadium.

“In addition, pods of known fans are limited to eight or fewer people as part of the FirstEnergy Stadium Restart Plan,” they said.

“If you’ve been to a football game, if you’ve been to the stadium, you’ll see they’ve gone to great lengths to protect people, to space people, to make sure to the maximum extent that you can, when you’re bringing that many people together, that they’re safe,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, during a Friday afternoon virtual news briefing.

County Health Commissioner Terry Allan said the city of Cleveland decides regulations for the stadium, which is in the city’s jurisdiction.

“It’s weird, but it’s still a Browns game, it still feels awesome,” said Browns fan Caleb Sims.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: