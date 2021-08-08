Fans ready for Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium

**Related Video Above: Muni lot reminder ahead of Browns scrimmage Sunday**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FirstEnergy Stadium will certainly look and feel like a Cleveland Browns Sunday for the first time in two years as there will likely be a full house in the lower bowl section of the stadium to watch the Orange and Brown scrimmage.

Last year, the stadium had restrictions on how many people could be in attendance for games and fans were not allowed at the orange and brown scrimmage.

Masks will not be required to enter the stadium like they were a year ago to watch a game. Fans will get their first look at the team in their home stadium, a chance to see Odell Beckham Jr. and the progress he has made since his surgery last season.

Fans will also get their first look at Greg Newsome II as he makes his FirstEnergy Stadium debut, he was drafted in the first round in late April.

Jadeveon Clowney will also make his debut at FirstEnergy Stadium as a member of the Browns.

“It is going to be a nice spirited practice in FirstEnergy Stadium. Going to fun to be around our fans again in our building. We will have a nice two-hour long practice where guys are competing against each other. We will do some red zone work. We will do some two-minute work. We will see some situational ball,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

When asked about live tackling on Sunday, Stefanski said: “We shall see.”

The Orange and Brown scrimmage gets underway at noon, and wraps up around 2 p.m.