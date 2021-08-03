Fans react to Pro Football Hall of Fame mask recommendation

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Enshrinement Week at the Pro Hall of Fame in Canton begins on Wednesday, and based on COVID cases in Stark County, authorities are recommending that attendees wear masks during indoor events.

Rich Desrosiers, the Hall of Fame’s Vice President of Communications, told Fox 8, “Looking at what the CDC is recommending now based on the case load in Stark County, and that is a recommendation that for indoor gatherings, folks, regardless of their vaccination status, do wear a mask.”

The mask recommendation does not apply to outdoor events like the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night between the Cowboys and the Steelers, the enshrinement ceremonies for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Saturday night or the ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Sunday night.

The mask recommendation will be in effect for the Gold Jacket Ceremony and the Fashion Show Luncheon at the Canton Civic Center on Friday and the Enshrinees’ Roundtable at the Civic Center on Sunday.

The mask recommendation will also be in place for events inside the Hall of Fame complex.

“If you feel more comfortable wearing the mask, then wear the mask, if you don’t think you need the mask, and you’ve been vaccinated, you can be mask free outside. If you enter inside, it’s your call, again it’s recommended,” said Desrosiers.

Football fans visiting the Hall of Fame on Tuesday say they are willing to be flexible when it comes to wearing a mask and believe it comes down to personal preference.

“I have no problem with it, I think they’re looking out for our safety, of course it’s optional, but safety first, I was in the military for 39 years, so following rules is part of my nature,” said George Hunter.

“I think that it’s just personal preference, if you’re not comfortable being in public without one, I think you’re fine to wear one, I think if you’re comfortable and don’t want to wear one, I think that’s fine too, I think it’s personal choice, said Tim Trattles.