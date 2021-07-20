Fans can soon score tickets to Browns’ Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium

**Related Video Above: Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans can soon watch an in-person practice at FirstEnergy Stadium come Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Orange and Brown Practice is the 13th open-to-the-fans practice this season, with the others being held in Berea. And like the others, this one is free, but you will need to procure tickets.

Those with season tickets get first crack at it on July 23, with tickets opening to the general public starting July 26 distributed through the Browns mobile app. The special practice begins at noon.

While the team does not require spectators to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they highly recommend you doing so. Masks, too, are not required, but those who are not vaccinated are asked to consider wearing one. Find out more about stadium policies right here.

Find the rest of the Browns practice schedule below:

🤔 Orange & Brown you say? 🔶 🐶 New Training Camp Practice Unlocked >> https://t.co/WgLR7kRMxQ pic.twitter.com/P2SpXCldRf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 20, 2021