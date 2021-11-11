Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced on Thursday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowler.

NFL inside Ian Rapoport said OBJ narrowed his choices to the Rams and Packers.

The Browns released the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler last week. General manager Andrew Berry issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Beckham joined the Browns in 2019 as part of a trade with the Giants. During his first season with Cleveland, he had 74 receptions for more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 in 2020, which also delayed his debut this year.

This season, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral