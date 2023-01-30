GLENDALE, Arizona (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and FOX 8 has everything you need to know!

Who’s playing:

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that means two brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School are squaring off. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going up against big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the Associated Press, Kansas City coach Andy Reid will also go against his old team — which he led to Super Bowl 39.

It is also the first matchup of Black starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl with Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

When is the 2023 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl Sunday will be on February 12. You can watch live on FOX 8 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the 2023 Super Bowl?

The Eagles and Chiefs will play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who’s performing at halftime?

Rihanna will take center stage as the headline act for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

With sales of more than 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna ranks as one of the best-selling female artists ever, according to the Associated Press. Her most recent album was 2016′s “Anti.” Rihanna last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

The singer said she turned down a similar opportunity for the 2019 Super Bowl that was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5. At the time, many artists voiced support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who protested police brutality against Black people and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, according to the Associated Press.

(Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

Performing alongside Rihanna will be Cleveland native, Norelle. Norelle is an R&B singer who has sung along with some of the biggest names in music including John Legend, Alicia Keyes, and Demi Lovato. Norelle will be singing backup for Rihanna at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Stay with FOX 8 for all things 2023 Super Bowl.