ESPN announces three new documentaries to follow ‘The Last Dance’

Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa and St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire say hello before their game 18 August at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. The Cubs later defeated the Cardinals 4-1. AFP PHOTO Daniel LIPPITT (Photo credit should read DANIEL LIPPITT/AFP via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WJW)– ESPN is moving up the air dates for three “30 for 30” documentaries that will follow “The Last Dance,” the widely popular series on Michael Jordan and the 1997 to 1998 Chicago Bulls.

The new documentaries will air on ESPN on Sundays in May and June, and be available on ESPN+.

“It’s a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who so need it right now. Moving up these films is no easy task, but it’s absolutely worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together,” Libby Geist, ESPN Films Vice President and Executive Producer, said in a news release on Tuesday.

ESPN’s record-breaking “The Last Dance” filled some of the sports void during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lance”

Part 1: Sun. May 24 at 9 p.m.

Part 2: Sun. May 31 at 9 p.m.

The first documentary follows seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, his battle with testicular cancer and the doping scandal.

“Be Water”

Sun. June 7 at 9 p.m.

The story chronicles Bruce Lee’s life in Hong Kong, move to the United States and his climb to stardom before his death in 1973 at the age of 32.

“Long Gone Summer”

Sun. June 14 at 9 p.m.

The battle between St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire and Chicago Cubs Sammy Sosa to break the long-standing single-season home run record during the summer of 1998.

