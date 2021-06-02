Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season: AP source

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils directs his team during the second half of their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(AP)– Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t commented publicly on the decision. An announcement is expected later Wednesday.

Stadium first reported news of Krzyzewski’s final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships. He is the winningest coach in men’s college basketball history.

BREAKING: Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, per our @GoodmanHoops.



Jon Scheyer is expected to be the successor. The other 2 names that were considered include Tommy Amaker & Johnny Dawkins. pic.twitter.com/HVeQi731XE — Stadium (@Stadium) June 2, 2021