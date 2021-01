Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke, from right, and Kyle Anderson (1), and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90.

Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid.

JaVale McGee added 13 points. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points.

Dillon Brooks scored 11, but was 4 of 13 from the field.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8