CLEVELAND (WJW) — An institution is once again going to be missing from Progressive Field during Cleveland’s home opener Friday.
Drummer John Adams is reportedly unable to be in attendance to cheer on the Guardians baseball team this year due to continued health issues.
“I’m very weak,” Adams told MLB.com this week. “But I’m not quitting.”
Last year was the first time the famous Cleveland drummer didn’t make it to opening day in nearly five decades as a fan. Instead, he passed drumming duties for the day to Akron native and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.
For years, Adams has pumped up Cleveland fans by pounding his bass drum from the top of the bleachers. Last year, he told FOX 8 he’d be “yelling and screaming at home,” for the home opener and fans should follow suit from the stands.
The Cleveland Guardians home opener against the San Francisco Giants starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are not yet sold out.