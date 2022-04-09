**Related Video Above: Cleveland drummer John Adams talks to FOX 8 about health in 2021.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An institution is once again going to be missing from Progressive Field during Cleveland’s home opener Friday.

Drummer John Adams is reportedly unable to be in attendance to cheer on the Guardians baseball team this year due to continued health issues.

“I’m very weak,” Adams told MLB.com this week. “But I’m not quitting.”

Last year was the first time the famous Cleveland drummer didn’t make it to opening day in nearly five decades as a fan. Instead, he passed drumming duties for the day to Akron native and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams bangs his drum from right field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, April 10, 2007, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The game is being played in Milwaukee because of recent weather conditions in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney pounds on the drum in the first inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. With long-time drummer John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Carney will fill in during the home opener. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams hits a ceremonial first pitch with his drum before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Cleveland. Former Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Baerga threw the ceremonial first pitch. Adams was honored by the Indians for 40 years of beating his drum. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

John Adams, life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians acknowledges people in the stands prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 4, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

For years, Adams has pumped up Cleveland fans by pounding his bass drum from the top of the bleachers. Last year, he told FOX 8 he’d be “yelling and screaming at home,” for the home opener and fans should follow suit from the stands.

The Cleveland Guardians home opener against the San Francisco Giants starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are not yet sold out.