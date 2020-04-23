NFL Draft Day: Cleveland Browns ready for first round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The NFL’s first ever virtual draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns have the 10th overall pick in the first round.

Here’s a list of their other picks.

Round 2: 41

Round 3: 74, 97 (via Houston)

Round 4: 115

Round 5: N/A

Round 6: 187 (via Cardinals)

Round 7: 244 (via Packers)

Browns GM Andrew Berry says communication will be their biggest challenge since the entire draft will be virtual.

“I think honestly, the biggest challenge is more just ironing out communication,” said Andrew Berry, Browns’ general manager. “Outside of using video conferencing, a lot of the technology is very similar to what you would use if you were on-site in your facility.”

Berry will be at his home in Cleveland on the phone with about a dozen staff members and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta.

The Browns have gone through multiple simulated drafts over the past week, including the league’s simulated draft on Monday. DePodesta said he believes the logistics of talking through a trade would be the hardest part of the virtual draft.

The Browns virtual draft party will be held on their social media pages starting at 6 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream a draft special starting at 8 p.m.

The draft will take place over the next three days.

FOX 8 Sports will keep you updated on all Browns’ moves.

The Cincinnati Bengals have said they will take Ohio native and LSU QB Joe Burrows as the 1st overall pick.

Most mock drafts have Ohio State DE Chase Young going second overall.