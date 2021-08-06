Donovan Peoples-Jones saying little, but is the talk of Browns camp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Second-year Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is a man of few words. But he’s been the talk of training camp.

Peoples-Jones has had an impressive first two weeks. He’s getting more time with Cleveland’s first-team offense while star Odell Beckham Jr. works his way back from a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

“Extremely impressive guy Donovan is. He has great professionalism. He works extremely hard. He is outstanding in his assignment. He is somebody who just does not say a lot. He goes out there and does it by his actions. I have been very impressed with the way he has worked,” said Chad O’Shea, wide receivers coach.

Peoples-Jones only had 14 catches as a rookie, but he scored a late touchdown to beat Cincinnati and made an impact when called upon.

“I feel like I just used last year, learned a lot from last year and really looked at myself deeply,” Peoples-Jones said. ““There are many different things that I feel like are better and many different things that I feel like I worked on.”

He gives the Browns yet another offensive weapon on a team loaded with them.