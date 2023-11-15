***Watch related video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans of the Cleveland Browns took a punch to the gut on Wednesday. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to the season-ending injured reserve after sustaining a shoulder fracture against the Ravens.

The injury puts the team in a predicament, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to make his second start of the season.

Fans at the Browns team shop are concerned, frustrated and worried about how the team will rebound, but they’re not losing hope.

“Totally disappointed because I thought that they were coming together, but they still have a chance,” longtime Browns fan Neil Nicklas said.

Another fan Chad Savric said he was completely caught off guard because Watson finished the game against the Ravens, seemingly banged up but not broken.

“I was very surprised this morning waking up to that news,” Savric said. “I hope they go out and get somebody.”

Savric said he already has his hopes set that the Browns will sign a veteran free agent quarterback, like Nick Foles or Cam Newton. However, he feels that Watson’s contract maybe the new form of a Cleveland curse.

“$230 million doesn’t make you heal or not get injured, that’s just part of it, part of football,” he said. “It just sucks. He played so well. He’s 5-1 as a starter, it just sucks.”

Mark Klang of Amazing Tickets said despite the loss of Watson, he expects ticket demand to remain high, especially for the game against the Steelers.

“Do I anticipate that changing with the Deshaun news in the short term? I do not,” Klang said. “If they win this Sunday, in fact, I think we might see another increase in pricing.”

Fans say their loyalty to the team is unwavering, no matter who is under center.

“You know how many quarterbacks I’ve been through? Nah, not at all,” Savric said.

“Because people are Browns fans, and they always will be,” Nicklas said.