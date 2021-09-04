Despite comeback attempt, Red Sox beat Indians 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied the game at 3-all with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season. Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.

