Despite comeback attempt, Red Sox beat Indians 4-3

Cleveland Indians’ Eli Morgan pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied the game at 3-all with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season. Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.