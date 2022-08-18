CLEVELAND (WJW) – A settlement has been reached between Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms the agreement is for 11 games and a $5 million fine.

As part of the settlement, Watson may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

FOX 8’s John Sabol reports Watson’s 11-game suspension will begin Aug 30. He can return to the training facility on Oct. 10 and resume practicing on Nov. 14.

Deshaun Watson: “I’ve always stood on my innocence. And I’ve always said I never assaulted anyone, and I’m continuing to stand on that.”

“I have to take steps and put pride to the side and I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence.”

“I apologize to all women.”

“I apologize to anyone who was affected about this whole situation.”

“I’m going to focus on practicing against Philly.”

“The NFL did what they had to do.”

“I can’t get into any details on that.” (Remaining case that has not been settled.)

“I have to do what’s best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day.”

“I’m just going to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person.”

“I know who I am as a person.”

Owner Dee Haslam: “We’re going to invest $1 million for awareness and education in sexual misconduct.”

Owner Jimmy Haslam: “I think it’s important to remember that Deshaun is 26 years old.”

“Absolutely, 100%,” Jimmy Haslam said to I-Team question about whether they’re comfortable with Deshaun being on the team

GM Andrew Berry: “We felt like we made an informed decision.”

Berry: “We were following the advice of our legal counsel,” responding to a question about why they didn’t talk to any of Watson’s 24 accusers before adding him to the team.

Berry: “We see someone who is committed to a long process of personal growth.”

Jimmy Haslam: “He’s been very open to counseling and personal growth.”

Jimmy Haslam: “We were bystanders.”

Jimmy Haslam: “We’re around him every day and he said he’s remorseful,” he said when pressed about Deshaun maintaining his innocence.”

Jimmy Haslam: “I believe in second chances,” to a question about whether he would do anything differently in making someone of questionable character the face of the Browns franchise.

Dee Haslam: “We can talk about Deshaun or we can talk about the major issues the country faces and make a difference.”

“How can we move forward as a country? This isn’t about Deshaun,” Dee Haslam.

Deshaun Watson issued a statement after the discipline was revealed.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Two weeks ago, National Football League officials decided to appeal a six-game suspension a disciplinary officer imposed on Watson.

Watson and the NFL players union did not appeal the suspension.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designated Hon. Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.

Harvey is the former attorney general of New Jersey, served as a federal prosecutor and has “deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault,” the NFL said.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages. 23 of those lawsuits have been settled.