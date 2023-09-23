**Related Video Above: Cleveland parking prices are going up, but by how much?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a devastating Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury, the NFL has reportedly finally made some decisions on potential fines.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero announced Saturday afternoon that the league has chosen not to fine Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for his hit that took Chubb down. The decision comes after multiple sports commenters and hordes of fans found the play to be dirty.

“A legal play with a very unfortunate ending,” Pelissero said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick spoke to reporters defending his style of play.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his two-point conversion with tight end David Njoku (85) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

“I’m a guy that is a competitor, that is going to go out there and play the game,” he said. “I’m chippy. I’m edgy of course but I’m not a dirty player. I’m not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am.”

The news comes as we continue to learn more about Chubb’s injury. While it was originally believed to be something far worse, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Saturday it appears to be a torn MCL with some damage to the ACL.

Nick Chubb only tore his MCL?!



That’s a miracle! That gruesome injury looked way worse than that. Chubb could be back in time for the start of next season. #Browns@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 23, 2023

While the league chose not to fine Fitzpatrick, they have reportedly decided to fine Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for facemask violations, along with a gesture he made with another Browns star.

“Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD,” Pelissero said on social media. “Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness.”

Steelers players Jaylen Warren and Kwon Alexander were also fined for various violations, according to Pelissero.

The 1-1 Browns are back in action in downtown Cleveland Sunday, taking on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.