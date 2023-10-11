*Attached video: Stefanski on Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Deshaun Watson is not practicing with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, which makes many question if he will play against the Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“Deshaun Watson is not practicing today. His status against #49ers doesn’t look good,” Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol tweeted Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson is not practicing today.

His status against #49ers doesn’t look good…@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 11, 2023

Watson also did not practice on Monday.

Watson hurt his shoulder on a running play against Tennessee two weeks ago. He was limited in practice the following week before he sat out Cleveland’s 28-3 loss at home to the Ravens, who took advantage of his absence and pounded rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his NFL debut.

On Tuesday, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Watson’s injury.

“I know it’s a broken record, but really just treat it day by day,” Stefanski said. “He’s doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab. So he’s just doing what he’s being told to do in terms of his rehab process.”

The Browns (2-2) host the 49ers (5-0) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.