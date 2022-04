BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cornerback Denzel Ward signed an extension with the Cleveland Browns, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The five-year, $100.5 million-contract includes $71.25 million guaranteed, ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter reported. That makes him the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

Ward is now under contract with the Browns through the 2027 season.

Ward, 24, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.