Denzel Ward on COVID list as Browns prepare for season’s final game; D’Ernest Johnson returning

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced roster moves on Saturday as they prepare for their season’s last game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CB Denzel Ward was placed on the COVID protocols list while RB D’Ernest Johnson is returning from it.

#Browns placed CB Denzel Ward on reserve/COVID-19, activated RB D'Ernest Johnson. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) January 8, 2022

QB Baker Mayfield will also sit this one out putting backup QB Case Keenum on the field.

The Bengals also announced Wednesday their starting quarterback Joe Burrow is not playing this weekend, meaning it’s the battle of the backups.