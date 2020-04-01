Denzel Ward covering expenses for 21 people out of work during COVID-19 shutdown

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a play in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is helping out people in the community during the coronavorus shutdown.

No. 21 is offering to pay the biggest monthly expense for 21 people who are out of work because of the virus. It’s aimed at service workers and small business owners.

“Whether that’s rent or mortgage, or just groceries for your family, I want someone to breathe a little easier knowing that’s taken care of this month,” Ward said in a news release on Wednesday.

Ward and his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation will review applications, and notify the 21 recipients.

“It’s unique for me because the community I’m fortunate enough to play for is the community that helped raise me my entire life,” the Northeast Ohio native said. “So to help your neighbors in a time when they might be struggling is just a no-brainer.”

“It’s important to me that people know they’re not alone in this. We’re all in this together. That’s the Ohio way.”

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MTKYN.org.

