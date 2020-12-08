Demand for tickets is high as Browns move closer to securing playoff spot

CLEVELAND (WJW)– For the first time in nearly three decades, the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a winning season at 9-3.

They have a 97 percent chance of making the playoffs this year.

“The Browns have one of the largest fan bases of any sport, any team throughout the entire country, with people coming in from all over the country. It would be, people are just, it’s a Browns town,” said Mark Klang, president of Amazing Tickets.

The probability of the Browns hosting the playoff game is not as promising. They would have to win the AFC North, knocking off the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

“So many of the Browns tickets are taken up by full-season ticket holders, who will all have the opportunity to purchase their tickets for the playoffs,” Klang said.

Only 12,000 fans are currently allowed at FirstEnergy Stadium, under mandates from the Ohio Department of Health.

If you do get the opportunity to buy tickets to a Browns playoff game this year, expect to pay upwards of $1,000 each. It also creates an opportunity for scammers.

“If somebody has a physical ticket that they try to sell you, I would definitely say stay away. If somebody offers to email you a ticket, I would definitely stay away because neither of those are options,” Klang said.

