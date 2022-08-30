CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s decision day for the Cleveland Browns. The 2022 preseason is in the books, and the Browns and the other 31 teams in the NFL have to cut their roster down to 53.

The deadline is 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Browns announced Monday that the team had made initial roster cuts with 73 remaining. That doesn’t mean another 20 will have to go. The Browns have 16 practice squad spots available due to rule changes implemented before the 2020 season. That means some of the players still have an opportunity to make a final audition for the team.

Here’s who the Browns cut Monday:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DT Glen Logan

S Jovante Moffatt

T Ben Petrula

DE Curtis Weaver

WR Javon Mims

Across the NFL, as many as 864 players may be cut Tuesday.

With injured reserve rules, a player placed on IR before the 53-man roster deadline is automatically out for the season. If placed on it after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the player could be activated as soon as 3 weeks.