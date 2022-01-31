‘Day off to celebrate’: Cincinnati Public Schools cancels school for day after Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WJW) — With the Cincinnati Bengals going to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years, Cincinnati Public Schools has made a bold decision.

The district announced plans to cancel school for the day after the Super Bowl.

“In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14,” the district said in a tweet. “Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

While optimism is key to winning against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles next month, the school cancelation can also serve as a day of mourning in case the Bengals do not come out victorious.

Cincinnati overcame a large deficit in the second half of Sunday’s AFC Championship game, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.