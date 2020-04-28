Dates set for 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – 2021 won’t be a virtual draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft is coming to Browns Town, and now you can mark your calendars.

It will kick-off April 28 and run through May 1 in downtown Cleveland.

It is the 86th annual NFL draft.

“We’re excited for Cleveland to ‘Rock The Clock’ as the host of next year’s NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience – assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.

The NFL officially awarded Cleveland the 2021 NFL Draft in May 2019.

The Cleveland Browns, who played their inaugural season in 1946, will also be celebrating their 75th anniversary throughout 2021.

In addition to the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland is preparing to host the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

These events, combined with the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, represent the four largest sporting events that Cleveland can host.

The 2020 NFL Draft was broadcast over three days and attracted more than 55 million total viewers, a 35 percent increase over 2019, across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels.