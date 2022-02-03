Darius Garland to represent Cavaliers in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The reserve players for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland were announced Thursday night.
While the Cavaliers did not have any starters named to the game, guard Darius Garland will represent Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 20 as a reserve.
It’s Garland’s first NBA-All Star appearance. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.8 points per game.
He’s the first Cavs player selected to the All-Star Game since Kevin Love and LeBron James in 2018.
The reserves:
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks
- Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz
- Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors
- Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz
- Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns
- Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat
- Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- James Harden, of the Brooklyn Nets
- Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls
- Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics
- Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors
The starters:
- LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers
- Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets
- Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets
- DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls
- Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies
- Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers
- Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors
- Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks
The All-Star Draft is on Feb. 10. Here’s how it works: The top vote getters from the two conferences become captains. That’s LeBron James and Kevin Durant. They get to pick their teams; First, from the eight other starters and then from the 14 reserves.
The Cavs young talent will also be present during the Rising Stars mini-tournament during NBA All-Star 2022. Rookie Evan Mobley and sophomore Isaac Okoro were selected to play in the event on Feb. 18