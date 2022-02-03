Darius Garland to represent Cavaliers in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after their team defeats the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The reserve players for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland were announced Thursday night.

While the Cavaliers did not have any starters named to the game, guard Darius Garland will represent Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 20 as a reserve.

It’s Garland’s first NBA-All Star appearance. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.8 points per game.

He’s the first Cavs player selected to the All-Star Game since Kevin Love and LeBron James in 2018.

The reserves:

Devin Booker , Phoenix Suns

, Phoenix Suns Luka Doncic , of the Dallas Mavericks

, of the Dallas Mavericks Rudy Gobert , of the Utah Jazz

, of the Utah Jazz Draymond Green , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Donovan Mitchell , of the Utah Jazz

, of the Utah Jazz Chris Paul , of the Phoenix Suns

, of the Phoenix Suns Karl-Anthony Towns , of the Minnesota Timberwolves

, of the Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler , of the Miami Heat

, of the Miami Heat Darius Garland , of the Cleveland Cavaliers

, of the Cleveland Cavaliers James Harden , of the Brooklyn Nets

, of the Brooklyn Nets Zach LaVine , of the Chicago Bulls

, of the Chicago Bulls Khris Middleton , of the Milwaukee Bucks

, of the Milwaukee Bucks Jayson Tatum , of the Boston Celtics

, of the Boston Celtics Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors

The starters:

LeBron James , of the Los Angeles Lakers

, of the Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant , of the Brooklyn Nets

, of the Brooklyn Nets Stephen Curry , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo , of the Milwaukee Bucks

, of the Milwaukee Bucks Nikola Jokic , of the Denver Nuggets

, of the Denver Nuggets DeMar DeRozan , of the Chicago Bulls

, of the Chicago Bulls Ja Morant , of the Memphis Grizzlies

, of the Memphis Grizzlies Joel Embiid , of the Philadelphia 76ers

, of the Philadelphia 76ers Andrew Wiggins , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

The All-Star Draft is on Feb. 10. Here’s how it works: The top vote getters from the two conferences become captains. That’s LeBron James and Kevin Durant. They get to pick their teams; First, from the eight other starters and then from the 14 reserves.

The Cavs young talent will also be present during the Rising Stars mini-tournament during NBA All-Star 2022. Rookie Evan Mobley and sophomore Isaac Okoro were selected to play in the event on Feb. 18