CLEVELAND (WJW)– Installation of the new script Guardians sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field started on Thursday.

The sign, installed by Brilliant Electric Sign Company, will measure 81 feet wide and 28 feet high.

The club said it will take about six days to put up the sign, weather permitting.

The Guardians were scheduled to have their home opener on March 31, but Major League Baseball canceled games through April 13 amid the lockout.