CLEVELAND (WJW)– Crews will finish installing the new script Guardians sign above the Progressive Field scoreboard on Thursday.

Brilliant Electric Sign Company started putting up the new sign, letter by letter, on March 10. All that remains is the “G.”

Once finished, the sign will measure 81 feet wide and 28 feet high.

The Guardians start their season in Kansas City on April 7. The home opener, which falls on Jackie Robinson Day, is on April 15 against the Giants.