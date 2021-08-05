Cowboys lead Steelers in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Football is back in Canton for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Last year’s enshrinement and game were put on hold because of the pandemic. But Thursday night, players and fans returned to Tom Benson Stadium. It’s also the first preseason game since 2019.
The Dallas Cowboys, minus much of their starters, faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.
On their first possession, Rudolph fumbled and it was recovered by the Cowboys. Garrett Gilbert led Dallas down the field, but couldn’t get them into the end zone. They ended the drive with a field goal. They missed their next field goal attempt to keep the score at 3-0.
Former Ohio State QB and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who was released by the Washington Football Team, came in for Rudolph.
The Hall of Fame is welcoming a massive group of former players, coaches and contributors, enshrining the centennial class of 2020, which includes modern-era players and seniors, and the class of 2021.
