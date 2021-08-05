Cowboys lead Steelers in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) throws a pass past Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chris Wormley during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Football is back in Canton for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Last year’s enshrinement and game were put on hold because of the pandemic. But Thursday night, players and fans returned to Tom Benson Stadium. It’s also the first preseason game since 2019.

The Dallas Cowboys, minus much of their starters, faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

On their first possession, Rudolph fumbled and it was recovered by the Cowboys. Garrett Gilbert led Dallas down the field, but couldn’t get them into the end zone. They ended the drive with a field goal. They missed their next field goal attempt to keep the score at 3-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, left to right, signs an autograph as defensive end Tyson Alualu holds the ball before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Dallas Cowboys special team coordinator John Fassel, left to right, Pittsburgh Steelers special team coordinator Danny Smith and Peyton Manning talk before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle ahead of the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys and teammates warm up prior to the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushes during the first half of the team’s Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse is at right. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) throws a pass past Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chris Wormley during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Former Ohio State QB and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who was released by the Washington Football Team, came in for Rudolph.

The Hall of Fame is welcoming a massive group of former players, coaches and contributors, enshrining the centennial class of 2020, which includes modern-era players and seniors, and the class of 2021.

Introducing the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2020!



📺: Game — 8pm ET on FOX

📺: Class of 2020 Enshrinement — Saturday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dVMKG5acdt — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2021

You can watch the action on FOX 8. Check back for game updates.