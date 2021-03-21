COVID-19, upsets add to madness at NCAA Tournament

(Watch more coverage from the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis in the video player above)

INDIANAPOLIS (WJW)– Basketball fans across the country are fired up for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

That is not the case for VCU. That opening round game on Saturday night was declared a no-contest because of COVID-19 issues with the VCU program.

“I cannot imagine if that was Wisconsin,” said one Badgers fan.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised, I was expecting someone was going to get bumped because of COVID, but it’s sad,” said another Wisconsin fan.

“Somebody on Oregon’s team could have gotten disqualified like that and VCU would be reaping that benefit,” said one basketball fan.

Bracket busted. Every region has been flipped upside down. It was a wild opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s not going bad, it’s not going good, I have U of I winning it all,” said one March Madness fan.

“Pretty messed up,” said a Wisconsin Badger fan. “A lot of upsets.”

There have been nine upsets and counting in the NCAA Tournament as round two is playing out.

Joe Pleasant #32 of the Abilene Christian Wildcats is surrounded by teammates after his winning free throw to defeat the Texas Longhorns 53-52 in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“Definitely Abilene Christian, being from Texas we knew the Abilene Christian-Texas dynamic and them hating each other. So that was like little school beating big brother,” said one Baylor basketball fan.

The madness continues.