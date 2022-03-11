Editor’s Note: The video above is of the installation of a Cleveland Guardians sign at Progressive Field.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians are ready to get to work now that Major League Baseball’s lockout was lifted.

The player’s executive board approved a 5-year contract Thursday afternoon.

The lockout delayed opening day and spring training, but MLB will still have a 162-game season.

The Cleveland Guardians’ home opener will now be played on April 15.

The team will play for the first time at Progressive Field as the Guardians when they host San Francisco.

In a statement, the team said they would be in touch with fans who had tickets to games that were impacted.

Read the full statement here.

Opening Day is now April 7, a week later than was originally scheduled.

The Guardians will play at Kansas City.

Mandatory reporting for Spring Training is Sunday, March 13, when the camps officially open.

The new Spring Training schedule has not been set.

What’s new

Here are some of the changes, as per the new contract.

The playoff format has expanded.

The October field will have 12 teams, 6 in each league, from the previous 10 teams.

There will be 3 division winners and 3 Wild Card teams in each league.

The top 2 division winners will receive byes.

The four remaining teams will play a best-of-three series, which will now be called the Wild Card round.

The higher seed will host all 3 games.

The team that received the bye will play the winner of the Wild Card round for the Division Series.

A new rule for 2022 is the National League’s adoption of the designated hitter.

Going forward, pitchers will no longer have a spot in the batting order.

That rule has been in place in the American League since 1973.

Other potential rule changes will be discussed in 2023.