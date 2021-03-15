Collins, Gallinari lead streaking Hawks past Cavs, 100-82

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — John Collins scored 22 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20, including a 3-pointer that helped Atlanta extend its lead in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-82.
The Hawks took their fifth consecutive win under interim coach Nate McMillan.
The Hawks led only 69-66 before opening the final period with 12 unanswered points to stretch the advantage to 15 points.
Gallinari’s 3-pointer during the run gave Atlanta its first double-digit lead at 77-66.
Collins set a season-high with 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 14 points.
Collin Sexton had 15 points in the Cavaliers’ third consecutive loss.