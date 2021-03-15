Collins, Gallinari lead streaking Hawks past Cavs, 100-82

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) goes up to shoot near Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — John Collins scored 22 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20, including a 3-pointer that helped Atlanta extend its lead in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-82.

The Hawks took their fifth consecutive win under interim coach Nate McMillan.

The Hawks led only 69-66 before opening the final period with 12 unanswered points to stretch the advantage to 15 points.

Gallinari’s 3-pointer during the run gave Atlanta its first double-digit lead at 77-66.

Collins set a season-high with 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 14 points.

Collin Sexton had 15 points in the Cavaliers’ third consecutive loss.