Collin Sexton scores 30 points, Cavs beat Bulls 121-105

  • Chicago Bulls' Garrett Temple (17) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, center, drives between Chicago Bulls' Garrett Temple, left, and Coby White during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Greg Buckner gives directions to players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky (31) and Cleveland Cavaliers Isaiah Hartenstein (55) watch the ball get away on a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Mfiondu Kabengele, right, drives past Chicago Bulls' Cristiano Felicio during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland added 25 as the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 121-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, snapping a five-game home losing streak.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the bench Friday. Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.

Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds for Chicago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

