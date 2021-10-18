College students camp out for free Browns tickets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – College kids camped out on the sidewalk at Discount Drug Mart in Chesterland Monday for a chance at free tickets to the Cleveland Browns Thursday Night Football game.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is giving away a pair of tickets to 50 college students at a Discount Drug Mart every week for free.

Students have to show their college ID to get them.

Fans camped out at the Discount Drug Mart in Chesterland on Chillicothe Rd. early Monday.

There are 5 more chances to get free tickets.

Check out the rest of the schedule below.

Week 8 – Steelers (Oct. 31) Oct. 25 765 Alpha Drive Highland Heights Week 11 – Lions (Nov. 21) Nov. 15 8500 Mentor Avenue Mentor Week 14 – Ravens (Dec. 12) Dec. 6 725 East 200th Street Euclid Week 15 – Raiders (Dec. 19) Dec. 13 6148 Dunham Road Maple Heights Week 18 – Bengals (Jan. 9) Jan. 3 655 Portage Trail Cuyahoga

Click here to read the contest rules.