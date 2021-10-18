College students camp out for free Browns tickets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – College kids camped out on the sidewalk at Discount Drug Mart in Chesterland Monday for a chance at free tickets to the Cleveland Browns Thursday Night Football game.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is giving away a pair of tickets to 50 college students at a Discount Drug Mart every week for free.

Students have to show their college ID to get them.

Fans camped out at the Discount Drug Mart in Chesterland on Chillicothe Rd. early Monday.

There are 5 more chances to get free tickets.

Check out the rest of the schedule below.

Week 8 – Steelers (Oct. 31)Oct. 25765 Alpha DriveHighland Heights
Week 11 – Lions (Nov. 21)Nov. 158500 Mentor AvenueMentor
Week 14 – Ravens (Dec. 12)Dec. 6725 East 200th StreetEuclid
Week 15 – Raiders (Dec. 19)Dec. 136148 Dunham RoadMaple Heights
Week 18 – Bengals (Jan. 9)Jan. 3655 Portage TrailCuyahoga 

Click here to read the contest rules.

