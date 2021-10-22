Coach Stefanski speaks after Browns win over Broncos

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Denver Broncos in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Head coach will speak to the media at noon on Friday following the Browns victory Thursday night.

Cleveland, lead by backup quarterback Case Keenum and third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson, beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 to snap a two-game skid.

In his first career start, Johnson logged 146 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. The undrafted free agent joined the Browns in 2019, and without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, got his chance to shine in Thursday Night Football.

“Being able to be on this team is a blessing. It is always a dream come true to be able to be here. To be able start and come out here and help the team win, that is the best feeling,” Johnson said after the game,” Johnson told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the game.

Keenum, in his first start wearing a Browns uniform, was 21 for 33 with 199 yards and one touchdown.