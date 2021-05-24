Coach apologizes for making ‘offensive’ comment about WNBA player’s weight during game

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WJW) — A WNBA coach has apologized after reportedly making disparaging comments about a player an on opposing team during a game Sunday night.

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller came under fire when Las Vegas Aces player Liz Cambage took to Instagram after the game, which her team lost 72-65, saying the coach made remarks about her weight and height to an official while arguing a call.

“To the coach of Connecticut, I’m sorry little sir man, I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she 300 pounds.’ I’m going to need you to get it right, baby,” Cambage said in an Instagram video. “Because I’m 6′ 8”, I’m weighing — I just double checked because I love to be correct and give facts — I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m really, very proud of being a big *****, a big buddy, big Benz baby. So, don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Las Vegas Aces’ Liz Cambage. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Following the reaction to the post, Miller released a statement Monday saying he has learned from how he conducted himself.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” Miller said, as reported by ESPN. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization.”

Cambage pointed out during her video that while basketball games are full of smack talk, there’s a difference between players doing it and a coach from an opposing team saying something: “We can’t do nothing back. It’s just crazy to me,” she said.