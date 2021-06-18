Clowney having fun with Browns, forming bond with Garrett

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney is happy, healthy and hungry with the Cleveland Browns. The defensive end and former No. 1 overall draft pick signed with Cleveland as a free agent in April and this week was on the field for the first time with his third team in three years.

Clowney seems to be enjoying his new football home and is getting acquainted with Browns All-Pro end Myles Garrett, a player he views as an athletic equal.

Clowney’s arrival should help Garrett get more sacks as teams will have to decide how to slide their line protection to keep their quarterback upright.