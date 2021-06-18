Clowney having fun with Browns, forming bond with Garrett

  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, right, talks with defensive linemen Myles Garrett during an NFL football practice at the team training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney (90) walks during an NFL football practice at the team training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) catches a football during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett smiles during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney (90) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II celebrates with teammates after an interception in 7 on 7 drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Tommy Togiai (93) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney (90) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney is happy, healthy and hungry with the Cleveland Browns. The defensive end and former No. 1 overall draft pick signed with Cleveland as a free agent in April and this week was on the field for the first time with his third team in three years.

Clowney seems to be enjoying his new football home and is getting acquainted with Browns All-Pro end Myles Garrett, a player he views as an athletic equal.

Clowney’s arrival should help Garrett get more sacks as teams will have to decide how to slide their line protection to keep their quarterback upright.

