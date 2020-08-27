Clevinger comes back, Indians rally late to drop Twins 6-3

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning in the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger pitched effectively in his first game since breaking team rules and COVID-19 protocols and Tyler Naquin doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3.

By taking two of three games in the series, the Indians moved within one-half game of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Clevinger gave up a homer to Max Kepler on his third pitch, but held the Twins to just two runs in his first start since Aug. 5.

He had been demoted along with teammate Zach Plesac after they left the team’s Chicago hotel and socialized. José Ramírez hit a three-run homer for Cleveland.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: